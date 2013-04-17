BONOMOTION Offering Business Video Production Services

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- BONOMOTION, a nation production company based in Miami, Florida, is offering Business Video Production services. The firm specializes in a wide range of services relevant to the commercial needs of businesses and entrepreneurs. Its official website, Bonomotion.com, includes a portfolio of several types of business videos, as well as a section detailing its services. The following excerpt provides more information:



“…we offer an extensive and diverse array of services for businesses. Market exposure and client engagement are vital to the health and growth of any business. Whether your company is a start-up or an industry leader, it is always vital to get your name out there. We can craft any number of high-grade videos that will meet this end: television commercials in either short-form or long-form direct response that range from 30 seconds to 1 minute. We can also do marketing videos that include product showcases, client testimonials, and video news releases. BONOMOTION also offers special event coverage for high-profile events and corporate functions.



Corporate videos can serve an important function within a company as well. Training and instructional videos are vital for preparing new employees or introducing them new policies, products, or services in the company. Companies seeking new investors can request our investor presentation videos, which will help present your idea and attract support. Executives can also craft video bios to help connect to both employees and clients. Even if you’re looking for work, our video production services include professional video resumes that can help you standout from other applicants.”



About BONOMOTION

In addition to business and Corporate Video Production, the firm provides many other video production services, which include real estate video tours, career media services, fashion show coverage, web videos, and much more. Furthermore, the company offers video production support in the form of such services as 3D animation and graphic design, multilingual voice over work, video editing, and so on.