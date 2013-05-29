BONOMOTION Working with Global Exchange Events

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- BONOMOTION, a Corporate Video Production company, has worked with Global Exchange Events – a firm specializing in the creation, design, and organization of appointment-based events – in the production of several videos.



Each of the 13 high-quality videos was centered on recent Hosted Buyer Events planned and organized by Global Exchange Events, including Wealth Investment Exchange, Premier Meetings Exchange, Retail Technology Exchange, and others. The videos feature quality music, crisp and clear video quality, and seamless transitions, reflecting a high-standard of editing and production expertise.



BONOMOTION specializes in offering business video production. Its official website, Bonomotion.com, includes a portfolio of several types of business videos, as well as a section detailing its services.



“…we offer an extensive and diverse array of services for businesses. Market exposure and client engagement are vital to the health and growth of any business. Whether your company is a start-up or an industry leader, it is always vital to get your name out there. We can craft any number of high-grade videos that will meet this end: television commercials in either short-form or long-form direct response that range from 30 seconds to 1 minute. We can also do marketing videos that include product showcases, client testimonials, and video news releases. BONOMOTION also offers special event coverage for high-profile events and corporate functions.



These services are what formed the basis of its recent partnership with Global Events Exchange, a company for which event videos are vital. BONOMOTION is well-known for its enduring client engagement, with an emphasis on tailoring its productions to suit the individual needs of its clients.



In addition to business and Corporate Video Production, the firm provides many other video production services, which include real estate video tours, career media services, fashion show coverage, web videos, and much more. Furthermore, the company offers video production support in the form of such services as 3D animation and graphic design, multilingual voice over work, video editing, and so on.