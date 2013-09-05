New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Bonovo Orthopedics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Bonovo Orthopedics, Inc. (Bonovo) is a medical device manufacturing company. The company develops, manufactures and manufactures orthopedic implants and other orthopedic products to the Chinese healthcare market. Its products include spine (cervical), spine (thoracolumbar), joints, biologics, minimally invasive surgery products, surgical headlights, and instruments and other devices. Bonovo's instruments and other devices include surgical instruments and case, rod bender, rod gripper, distraction and compression pliers, and quick-change handle. The company provides services such as product positioning and market analysis, testing and validation, manufacturing, marketing and distribution, and product support and training. It is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified company. The company markets products through distributors. Bonovo is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the US.
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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Bonovo Orthopedics, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
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