Bonus Laptop Repair Dublin - New Quality Laptop and Computer Repair in Dublin

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- After much anticipation Bonus repairs finally opened their doors to laptop and computer repairs in Dublin in their already up and running ink cartridges refill stores. Since their beginning in early 2010 they have always been asked about various repair services but never had the time to commit to learning the trade and getting the necessary knowledge to give top quality laptop repairs.



With this new service now added to their stores Bonus repairs hope to become a one stop shop for all things computer related such as ink cartridges, office supplies, computer accessories and of course laptop and computer repair. They also recruited extra staff with experience and expertise in the laptop repair Dublin field.



To help spread awareness of their new laptop repair services they recently launched a separate site dedicated to computer repair http://bonuslaptoprepair.com/. The site contains a live chat function as it is common that potential customers have a range of questions before going ahead with the repair service such as time frame, price and quality.



90% of Bonus repairs work is done within 24 hours and they are even offering a collection and delivery service in the Dublin area making your laptop and computer repair even more stress free. They will soon be updating the website to an online store where they will be offering nationwide delivery on a number of related products including laptop chargers, laptop screens, hard drives, cables and everything else computer related.



The website is the main of hub of their business and they plan to dominate the field online in order to increase awareness and gain a hold over their competition for computer repair Dublin.The site will also provide reviews from past customers on how they found Bonus laptop repair services.



Visit your nearest Inke store now or visit http://bonuslaptoprepair.com/ to get a free cost assessment for your computer and laptop repair today!



About Bonus Repairs

Bonus repairs are a small but expanding laptop repair business based in Dublin, Ireland. With 2 retail outlets they provide quality repairs and a 3 month warranty on all of their repair jobs. They also offer a collection and delivery service to make your repairs even more stress free and convenient and also offer a range of computer accessories.



Media Contact:

Colm Bonus

Bonuscolm87@gmail.com

Ballinteer, Dublin,

Ireland.

http://bonuslaptoprepair.com/