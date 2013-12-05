Bonus.org.uk Shares Bonus, Promo and Discount Codes for Leading Financial Trading Companies

Hertford, Hertfordshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Bonus.org.uk, a website that is dedicated in providing bonus, promo, and discount codes of leading financial trading companies and loan providers, recently shared a £100 no deposit CFD trading offer by InterTrader.com and a new promo code for the popular short term & payday loan provider, QuickQuid.co.uk.



No deposit bonuses for financial trading purposes have proven to be very useful for novice individual traders who are trying to enhance their market knowledge and are seeking successful effective strategies.



The main advantage of no deposit bonuses is that traders get hands-on experience of live trading and gain the much needed knowledge of how trading operations actually take place. New traders are also susceptible to making mistakes and the no deposit bonus ensures that they do not lose their own money.



Due to the many advantages of no deposit bonuses many traders both experienced and beginners have started to search for brokers that provide such offers. This has led to the availability of many no deposit opportunities, enabling individuals to instantly start trading with free money and get an idea of the software or web application offered by the company.



However, most no deposit offers come in very small amounts of £5-£20. Luckily websites like Bonus.org.uk hunt down such bonuses and share them to the public. Their InterTrader £100 no deposit trading offer is one of the best bonuses available today. But such exclusive offers only last for a while, hence it is advised to instantly head over to Bonus.org.uk to receive the rare opportunity.



The website has also recently added another rare offer for leading U.K. short term loan & payday loan provider QuickQuid.com. The site has shared a QuickQuid promo code which enables potential customers save substantial amount of money by reduced interest rates on the loans.



Bonus.org.uk is a very useful source for instantly viewing any deals and offers on financial trading or loans. The site has shared bonuses and promo codes of reputed companies only, to make sure their followers only select a product or service that is considered top-notch in the industry.



About Bonus.org.uk

Bonus.org.uk is a website that shares bonus, promo and discount codes of various online financial trading companies. Offers for financial solutions such as payday loans or cash advances are also consistently shared on the website. Through the online platform, http://www.bonus.org.uk/, the numerous offers currently being provided by leading financial companies can be viewed. Bonus.org.uk recently shared the exclusive £100 no deposit CFD trading offer by InterTrader.com.



For more information about Bonus, Promo and Discount Codes for Financial Trading or Financial Loan Solutions, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of bonus.org.uk, please call at 0044 7733140402 or email to info@netwin.co.uk.