Bonza Brats Holding Mega Kids Fashion Sale Bonanza

Mosman, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- As a way of giving back to its customers, Bonza Brats is offering sale on kids’ clothes, accessories toys and other stuff on its online store. Prices start at $2 and up to $129. Selections include baby infant clothes, cute girly trinkets, and fashionable gears for boys.



For the ultra-fashionable moms who like to dress up their kids with extravagant clothes, the store carries designer labels like Bebe, DKNY and Little Marc Jacobs. Those who want to jazz up their baby girl’s pink dress can do this with a Bebe girl white Sateen Bow Headband that only costs $7. For the little princess who wants everything in pink, she may be able to ramp up in style with a pink DKNY pants at $75. As for the little genius who wants a laidback style, the Little Marc Jacobs red pullover priced at $92.50 only needs fashion eyeglasses to complete the look. The lil’ miss aiming for a grand entrance at a kid’s party will be the center of attraction with the Tutu Du Monde’s Charlotte tutu dress only at $125.



Shoppers who like items costing less than $35 will still get to buy some labels that are just as hip but not as expensive as designer ones. Fred Bare skinny pants, for instance, is now being sold for $22.50 which can be paired with a Lurex Bow Sweater at $25, also coming from the same brand. For the boys, they can go anywhere from preppy with Fox and Finch’s red striped vest at $25 to surfer studs with a $29 Quicksilver boardshort.



Aside from its sale items, the store also carries new items for kids and accessories for parents. Parents having a hard time dressing up their kids can find help in Bonza Brats’ blog where it shows how to mix and match clothes as well as in its dedicated page for key looks.



For Holly Easterby, kid fashion stylist at Bonza Brats, the sale is more than just a way of saying thanks but more of an effort for the people in the company to genuinely help moms and kids. When prodded to comment more on this, she said this, “Raising kids for those who have more may have it a little bit better than for those who have less. When you make your products more affordable, you are reaching out to people below your target market. The A and B markets aren’t the only parents in the world. We like moms and dads to dress their kids with quality items and by putting our items on sale, we are hoping that they will be more than able to afford these for them.”



