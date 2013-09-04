Wycombe, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Boobydoo offers expertly designed, lightweight shock absorber bras with supreme Dry Advantage while providing superior support and comfort. The range of shock absorber sports bra they stock is a blend of sturdy, sweat wicking fabric, streamlined design and is perfectly-suited to be an ally for high-impact activities such as running, aerobics, biking, gym sessions and more.



Their feature packed, trendy shock absorber sports bras are well-stitched and precisely designed for the performance and comfort that one needs with no compromise on style. Their range of sports bras has added padding for enhanced comfort and is made of the latest fabric technology to keep skin soft and dry.



The straps provide extra cushioning while eliminating chafing and the adjustability feature offers a great custom fit. Mesh holes in the shock absorber bras provide better ventilation and make the wearer feel more comfortable while playing sports. Extra padded support and sturdiness keeps the wearer more focused on the game therefore improving performance levels.



The Shock Absorber bras in their store are available in a variety of designs, styling and varied support levels. All the bras they sell are hand-picked products of prominent brands like Nike, Shock Absorber, Moving Comfort just to name a few. They provide a complete product and feature description to make it easier for the customer to choose her perfect fit. Shock absorber sports bras at Boobydoo are the perfect companion for the 24x7 woman.



About Boobydoo

Boobydoo is a specialist online sports bra retailer with the widest range of bras in various styles, colors and sizes in the UK. They have over 100+ style/color combinations to choose from. The products from their range are designed to offer the highest levels of support, comfort and reliability. Purchasing a sports bra from their selection at Boobydoo is sure to be a wise investment. With a varied selection within their online collection, they have a top of the range sports bra to suit every figure.



To know more about them, please visit: http://www.boobydoo.co.uk