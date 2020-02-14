Book a School Sports Tour with Burleigh Travel, the Sports Tour Specialists

Gloucestershire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Burleigh Travel, the sports tour specialists have been organizing sports tours for schools, colleges, universities, clubs and military groups for over 25 years now. Right from arranging high quality rugby tours to organizing School Sports Tours for various other sports such as cricket, football, hockey and netball, Burleigh Travel has garnered excellent reputation for helping the sports groups with highest standard tours without any stress and hassles. The company is known for their tailor made sports tours depending upon the team's requirements. They arrange tours for teams of all age groups worldwide. The groups will be able to enjoy an all-new experience of playing their favorite sport on new grounds and different environments.



The groups can also include sightseeing and other activities in their packages. A team of well-trained and proficient coordinators will support, play or coach a sport or a combination of sports so that they can meet the group's requirements in a much better and professional way. That is why a coordinator(s) who specializes in a particular sport is assigned to the group. "It was our third major international tour (the first with yourselves) and without a doubt it was the most efficiently organized due to your conscientious pre-tour planning", says Leicester Grammar School who booked a Sports Tour to Australia with Burleigh Travels.



A sports tournament offers unique and interesting opportunities for students not just to play in a different setup but also to gain an all-new experience in life. Burleigh Travels lists a certain set of sports tournaments and festivals for schools and groups to carefully select an event and make their students a part of it. The sports tour coordinators here visit the festivals and events every year so that they can shed better light to the groups on the entire event. Burleigh Travels also runs a few festivals themselves such as the mini & junior rugby festivals, senior rugby festivals and youth football tournaments. For groups that wish to take part in other tournaments not listed here can also approach the coordinators here for tailored itineraries.



