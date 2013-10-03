Book Announcement: "A Drum Major for God and a Perfume Sprinkler to Man: The Life and Theology of Unsung Civil Rights Hero Rev. Dr. Jonathan McPherson, Sr"

Fairhope, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Almost everyone in America knows about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his struggle, but there are other heroes of the civil rights movement. One name that individuals should learn more about is Rev. Dr. Jonathan McPherson – he was right next to Dr. King, fighting for equal rights. Author Nathan Turner Jr is pleased to announce his book titled “A Drum Major for God and a Perfume Sprinkler to Man: The Life and Theology of Unsung Civil Rights Hero Rev. Dr. Jonathan McPherson, Sr.” The Kindle edition of this book can be purchased on the Amazon marketplace. It is a total of 248 pages and is Rev. Dr. Jonathan McPhereson’s autobiography. It starts off from the day he was born with the doctor who delivered him declaring “he has eyes like an eagle, penetrating and searching.”



The book takes the readers through the lift of the African-American community around Birmingham, Alabama before, during and after the Civil Rights movements. With every page read, readers will be learning about Dr. Jonathan McPherson’s life as he tells about his involvement in the Civil Rights Movement, the academia and the Church.



Dr. Jonathan McPherson goes through his life helping others and his personality really grows on the reader reading the book. For those individuals who are wanting to learn about the struggles that African-Americans on the front lines went through, this eBook is a must read. It will help the reader have a better understanding of the civil rights movement.



The eBook itself is very well written and informative. Readers on Amazon have stated that they can actually feel the struggle when they read the book. Individuals interested in reading the book can purchase it on the Amazon marketplace.



About Nathan Turner Jr.

Nathan Turner Jr. is a professional author, journalist, English instructor and editor. His latest book is titled “A Drum Major for God and a Perfume Sprinkler to Man: The Life and Theology of Unsung Civil Rights Hero Rev. Dr. Jonathan McPherson, Sr.”



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