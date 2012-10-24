Book Announcement: "Blogging Tips: Confessions of a Six Figure Blogger "

Toms River, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- “Blogging Tips: Confessions of a Six Figure Blogger” is officially ready for the public to start reading. Within the pages, readers will discover the secrets of making a six figure income with their blog. There are thousands of blogs online, but not many of those really stand out. While some bloggers are struggling, other bloggers are succeeding. Many bloggers put a great deal of time into their blog only to find that it is not pulling in as much money as it should.



“Confessions of a Six Figure Blogger” is not one of those “get rich quick” books that fill heads full of poor information. This book is packed full of secrets that Zac Johnson himself uses in order to make money on his blog.



Zac Johnson, owner of ZacJohnson.com and author of this book knows how to bring in a six figure income from a blog and does not mind sharing his secrets with the public. Mr. Johnson who runs BloggingTips.com, is a respected leader in the blogging and online marketing community. Through his popular blogs, he has helped many readers make money online. Zac is a self-taught entrepreneur and has been making money online for over fifteen years. Zac’s first blog (ZacJohnson.com) was launched back in 2007. His blog is focused on case studies, industry news, guides on how to make money online and his success and failures. Currently, Zac’s blog has referred over $5,000,000 in new business to his advertisers and network partners since 2007.



Individuals have been interested in Zac Johnson for years and they finally have the opportunity to read his book. In this book, readers will learn how to: Start a business online with only a couple of dollars, make their first blog and build a brand and how to stand out from the crowd.



