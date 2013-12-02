Book Covering Biotechnology Business, Regulations, Science, and Law Is Published

Niagara Falls, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Explaining the scientific, business, legal, regulatory, and policy facets of biotechnology, Building Biotechnology, by Yali Friedman, Ph.D., is now available. This comprehensive 20-chapter, 388-page, primer covers biotechnology business, regulations, patents, law, policy, and science.



The book is structured to help readers understand biotechnology from a business perspective. It describes about how to start and manage biotech companies and meet their needs.



This most current release is the fourth edition of Building Biotechnology. Advanced biotechnology programs in dozens of many leading universities have used the book as a course guide. The new edition incorporates many features to aid those learning the industry. It has 49 figures, 24 informative tables, and 74 boxes to compliment the detailed and insightful text. Both hardcover and softcover versions are available, as is a Kindle version.



It was written by Yali Friedman, Ph.D., founder of thinkBiotech and a former instructor of biotechnology management at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) graduate school. Dr. Friedman also published the books Best Practices in Biotechnology Education, and Best Practices in Biotechnology Business Development and edits the global biotechnology innovation scorecard for Scientific American Worldview, proving exposure and experience with international biotechnology issues.. In addition, he is the chief editor and publisher of the Journal of Commercial Biotechnology. He has also taught biotechnology management and created the first blog on the business, named to Forbes “Best of the Web” list. A number of other achievements qualify him as an authority on the biotechnology industry.



Available for $74.95, Building Biotechnology covers the industry from a global business and scientific point of view. For more information, go to www.buildingbiotechnology.com.



About Yali Friedman, Ph.D.

Yali Friedman, Ph.D. is author of Building Biotechnology, chief editor and publisher of the Journal of Commercial Biotechnology. He is a former instructor at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) graduate school, where he taught biotechnology management for several years, and has been invited to participate in biotechnology industry development forums for international groups such as APEC and the Asian Productivity Organization, and for individual countries such as Japan, Canada, Germany, the Philippines, and Turkey.



Media Contact:



Yali Friedman, Ph.D.

thinkBiotech LLC

3909 Witmer Rd #416

Niagara Falls, NY 14305

202-487-0089

info@thinkbiotech.com

www.BuildingBiotechnology.com