Book Early and Get the Best Deals with Caribbean Luxury Hotels

Kingston upon Thames, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Travel and holiday experts, specifically those whose expertise is Caribbean destinations, encourage those who are still in the planning stage of their upcoming holiday to make a decision now to take advantage of the best deals. High season in the region starts around the middle of December and lasts until the middle of April. These are the months of sun, sand, and parties in the Caribbean and to get the best deals with Caribbean luxury hotels it is best to book as early as possible. While booking several months in advance is the ideal, holidaymakers can still get good deals even if they book in November, if they have their hotel reservations done with trusted online companies such as the Essential Hotel Collection.



However, even the low or off-season can have its irresistible charms for those who are looking for affordability with Caribbean luxury hotels . What’s more, the low season, which lasts from June to November and is marked with rain and hurricanes, can still provide a certain sense of romance, fewer crowds and much lower accommodation prices. Holidaying in the Caribbean during this time can still be deeply memorable. In St Lucia, for example, there are fun cultural events that are worth a traveller’s effort and time, such as the main carnival in July and the Creole Heritage Month in October.



When it comes to getting the most helpful assistance in finding the right accommodation package, Essential Hotel Collection has years of experience, one of the widest networks of business contacts, and the knowledge and expertise based on its collection of gorgeous Caribbean luxury hotels. The company’s team is known to go the extra mile for the sake of their clients’ convenience and satisfaction and they know all the necessary local information, have insider’s knowledge of the best restaurants in the region, and even know who to contact at the local hotel to ensure that everything is well taken care of.



About Essential Hotel Collection

Essential Hotel Collection is a booking office for the best and most gorgeous Caribbean luxury hotels. Consisting of a team of experts with decades of experience in the travel industry, the company has served and exceeded the expectations of many clients over the years. For more information about the company’s services, please visit its website at http://www.essentialhotelcollection.co.uk .



Contact Details:



Essential Hotel Collection

7 Hampton Court Road

Kingston upon Thames

Surrey KT1 4AE UK

Tel: +44 (0)20 8614 0077

Email: ukoffice@essentialhotelcollection.co.uk

Website: http://www.essentialhotelcollection.co.uk