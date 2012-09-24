Book Explores Risk of Internet Collapse

Palestine, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Is it possible the Internet could collapse? That’s the theme explored in George Ure’s latest ebook released today. Titled “Broken Web: The Coming Collapse of the Internet” the ebook covers multiple collapse scenarios.



Author of the popular website UrbanSurvival dot com, Ure’s focus is on long wave economic aspects of the web. In the book, he likens the current run-up in Social Media to the passing mania surrounding Citizen’s Band Radio. “At some point, people run out of things to blather about,” he explained.



In addition, he compares the Internet’s job-killing potential to the underlying technological shift that drove the Great Depression of the 1930’s: The arrival of automobiles and tractors along with the new fad of the era: Radio.



This time around, claims Ure, the social change will be even greater. “Who’s got secretaries, anymore?” he asks? He goes on to predict that the evolution of new technologies, such as 3D printing of plastic and metal parts, coupled with virtually unregulated communications, will cause another round of job layoffs worldwide within a few years. “Meantime, it’s likely to dampen prospects for economic recovery in the U.S.A.,” he asserts.



Along with expert views on web traffic densities and ever-growing malware and virus concerns, Ure worries at the end: “If the Capitalists don’t get us, the Gamers will.”



“Broken Web: The Coming Collapse of the Internet” is available from the author’s website www.urbansurvival.com . It’s also available from Amazon.com for Kindle users: ASIN: B009FLCJ8G



