Book for New Probation Officers Now Published: Expert Advice on Working with Offenders

Publisher Bennion Kearny is pleased to announce the publication of “Reoffending: A practitioner’s guide to working with offenders and offending behaviour in the Criminal Justice System” – a book designed to help and advise new probation officers entering the challenging field of probation work.
Birmingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Working with offenders in the Probation Service, Youth Offending Service, and Criminal Justice System is one of the most challenging professional roles in the UK today. Much of “how to” work with individuals comes not from the classroom but from real life cases and real life interactions. Written by the seasoned probation officer, Jonathan Hussey, this focused title has been specifically developed for individuals who are starting out on their careers.
Reoffending: A practitioner’s guide to working with offenders and offending behaviour in the Criminal Justice System examines how offenders enter the United Kingdom’s Criminal Justice System, and the working relationship between the offender and the practitioner. It goes on to cover specifics such as working with individuals who misuse substances, domestic abuse, violent offenders, working with sex offenders, and working with offenders with emotional problems.
The book includes tips, focused exercises and case studies that the author and many other professionals have found to be effective in daily practice - shedding some much needed light on the cloud of mystery that surrounds working with offending behaviour.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1 - Entering the Criminal Justice System
Chapter 2 - The Working Relationship
Chapter 3 - Working with individuals who offend and misuse substances
Chapter 4 - Working with Domestic Abuse
Chapter 5 - Working with Violent Offenders
Chapter 6 - Working with Sex Offenders
Chapter 7 - Working with Offenders with Emotional Problems
Chapter 8 – Tips
Bibliography
Details
Reoffending: A practitioner’s guide to working with offenders and offending behaviour in the Criminal Justice System by Jonathan Hussey
ISBN: 978-0-9570511-4-0
Page count: 202 pages
Price: £14.99 RRP
The book is available from leading retail channels including Amazon.co.uk
More details on this book can be found on the Bennion Kearny website
