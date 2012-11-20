Book for New Probation Officers Now Published: Expert Advice on Working with Offenders

Birmingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Working with offenders in the Probation Service, Youth Offending Service, and Criminal Justice System is one of the most challenging professional roles in the UK today. Much of “how to” work with individuals comes not from the classroom but from real life cases and real life interactions. Written by the seasoned probation officer, Jonathan Hussey, this focused title has been specifically developed for individuals who are starting out on their careers.



Reoffending: A practitioner’s guide to working with offenders and offending behaviour in the Criminal Justice System examines how offenders enter the United Kingdom’s Criminal Justice System, and the working relationship between the offender and the practitioner. It goes on to cover specifics such as working with individuals who misuse substances, domestic abuse, violent offenders, working with sex offenders, and working with offenders with emotional problems.



The book includes tips, focused exercises and case studies that the author and many other professionals have found to be effective in daily practice - shedding some much needed light on the cloud of mystery that surrounds working with offending behaviour.



Table of Contents

Preface

Introduction

Chapter 1 - Entering the Criminal Justice System

Chapter 2 - The Working Relationship

Chapter 3 - Working with individuals who offend and misuse substances

Chapter 4 - Working with Domestic Abuse

Chapter 5 - Working with Violent Offenders

Chapter 6 - Working with Sex Offenders

Chapter 7 - Working with Offenders with Emotional Problems

Chapter 8 – Tips

Bibliography



Details

Reoffending: A practitioner’s guide to working with offenders and offending behaviour in the Criminal Justice System by Jonathan Hussey

ISBN: 978-0-9570511-4-0

Page count: 202 pages

Price: £14.99 RRP



The book is available from leading retail channels including Amazon.co.uk



