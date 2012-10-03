Book Gatwick Airport Meet and Greet Parking for 63% Off; 1stairportparking.co.uk Tells You How

Headstone Lane, Harrow -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- Frequent travellers from Gatwick know there is a trade off between price and convenience for airport car parking. The cheaper the price, the further the car park is from its two terminals. The nearer the car park is to the terminals, the higher the price. However, research by http://www.1stairportparking.co.uk , the UK airport car parking price comparison website, has revealed those travelling from Gatwick next month can avoid the 10 – 15 minute bus transfers each way to and from the long stay car park and save - by booking meet and greet parking.



With meet and greet parking passengers drive up to the terminal, hand their car keys to a driver and head for their flight whilst the driver parks their car. Then on their return they are met at the terminal by a driver with their car. And at Gatwick next month this can cost less that pre booking parking in the airport long stay car park, and up to 63% less than not pre booking the official airport service.



Below price comparison website 1stairportparking.co.uk has compared the cost of not booking the ‘official’ meet and greet parking for the south terminal in advance in October (11 – 18.10.2012) with the pre-booked price, the same service offered by a reliable specialist company, the on airport long stay car park and the cheapest park and ride off airport car park – in other words, all of the options considered by many travellers.



The section below shows the savings that can be made compared to not booking official airport meet and greet parking in advance, plus the typical transfer time between the car park and the terminal for each option. The prices were correct when this article was published. To compare costs for different dates visit these Gatwick airport meet and greet parking and Gatwick parking price comparison pages.



Costs and options for eight days meet and greet parking at Gatwick Airport in October 2012:



Official Gatwick airport meet and Greet Parking not pre-booked: £132.80 (no transfer time)



Official Gatwick airport meet and Greet Parking pre-booked: £65.20 (41% saving; no transfer time)



Meet and greet parking from a specialist company: £49.00 (63% saving; no transfer time)



On airport long stay pre-booked: £51.80 (61% saving; typical transfer time 10 – 15 minutes)



Cheapest off airport and ride: £43.65 (67% saving; typical transfer time 20 - 30 minutes each way)



Results:



Just pre-booking the official meet and greet parking for a week is 41% cheaper than driving up and using the service without booking in advance. Or by using a reputable alternative company for essentially the same service travellers can save 63% on the non pre-booked price and 25% on the pre-booked price for the official airport service.



Booking with a specialist meet and greet parking supplier next month is also slightly cheaper than the advance booking price for the on airport long stay car park – with no 10 – 15 minute transfers each way to and from the terminal. It is also just over £5 more expensive than the cheapest off airport park and ride car park which has a 20 – 30 minute transfer time each way.



http://www.1stairportparking.co.uk Pricing Expert Lynn Bradshaw said:



“Those looking for a quick transfer to and from the airport terminals who need eight days parking at Gatwick usually pick the on airport long stay car park. But meet and greet parking offers the convenience of short stay parking – that is no transfer, unlike long stay parking - but at a fraction of the cost.



By booking with a specialist offers savings of up to 63% compared to the non pre-booked price, or 25% compared to the pre-booked price. It is also cheaper than pre-booking the on airport long stay car park, whist saving 10 – 15 minutes transfer time between the terminal and the car park each way.



Just by pre-booking the on airport meet and greet parking rather driving up and parking – for exactly the same service – offers savings of 41% next month. And by comparing prices it is possible to book Gatwick Meet and Greet parking for a week for less than £5 more than the cheapest off airport car park, whist avoiding 20 – 30 minute transfers each way. All in all meet and greet parking offers great value at Gatwick next month.”



