Book Heathrow Meet and Greet Parking for 41% Less; 1stairportparking.co.uk tells You How

Headstone Lane, Harrow -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Frequent travellers from Heathrow Airport know there is a trade off between price and convenience when booking airport parking. The cheaper the price, the further the car park seems to be from its terminals. The nearer it is to the terminals, the higher the price. However, research by www.1stairportparking.co.uk , the UK airport car parking price comparison web site, has revealed those travelling from Heathrow next month can avoid the 10 minute bus transfers to and from the long stay car park and save - by booking meet and greet parking.



With meet and greet parking passengers drive up to the terminal, hand their car keys to a driver and head to their flight whilst the driver parks the car. Then on their return they are met outside the terminal by a driver with their car. And at Heathrow next month this can cost less that pre booking parking in the airport long stay car park, and around half the price of not pre booking.



Below price comparison website 1stairportparking.co.uk has compared the cost of ‘official’ meet and greet parking booked via the airport web site for October (11 – 18.10.2012) with the same service offered by a reliable specialist parking company, the on airport long stay car park, the closest off airport park and ride car park to terminals 1 and 3 and the cheapest park and ride off airport car park.



The section below shows the savings that can be made compared to booking official airport meet and greet parking, plus the typical transfer time between the car park and the terminal for each of these options. The prices were correct when this article was first published. To compare costs for different dates visit these Heathrow airport meet and greet parking or Heathrow airport parking price comparison pages.



Costs and options for eight days parking at Heathrow Airport in October 2012:



Official Heathrow airport meet and Greet Parking: £118.30 (no transfer time)



Meet and greet parking from a specialist company: £70.00 (41% saving; no transfer time)



On airport long stay pre-booked: £76.10 (36% saving; typical transfer time 10 minutes each way)



‘Business’ off airport park and ride - closest to terminals 1 and 3: £60.75 (49% saving; typical transfer time 10 minutes each way)



Cheapest off airport and ride: £47.02 (60% saving; typical transfer time 20 - 30 minutes each way)



Results:



Pre booking official meet and greet parking for a week is 41% more expensive than using a reputable alternative company for essentially the same service. Booking with a specialist meet and greet parking supplier next month is also cheaper than the pre book price for the on airport long stay car park – with no 10 minute transfers to and from the terminal.



It is also less than £10 more expensive than the closest off airport park and ride car park to terminals 1 and 3 and 30% more expensive than the cheapest off airport car park (that has a 20 – 30 minute transfer time each way).



www.1stairportparking.co.uk Pricing Expert Lynn Bradshaw said: “For those looking for a quick transfer to and from the airport terminals and wanting eight days parking at Heathrow the traditional choice is the on airport long stay car park.

But meet and greet parking offers the convenience of short stay parking –no transfer, unlike long stay parking - but at a fraction of the cost. And by booking with a specialist savings of up to 41% can be made next month. It is also £6 cheaper than pre booking the on airport long stay car park, whist saving 10 minutes or more each way transfer time between the terminal and the car park.



Just by booking with an non airport meet and greet parking company rather than via the airport – for essentially the same service – those flying from Heathrow can save 41% next month. And by comparing prices it is possible to book Heathrow Meet and Greet parking for a week for less than £10 more than the closest off airport car park. No wonder it is so popular at Heathrow.”



Media Contact:

Lynn Bradshaw

Chantry Place, Headstone Lane

HA3 6NY Harrow, UK

0208 143 7207

nospam@1stairportparking.co.uk

http://www.1stairportparking.co.uk/