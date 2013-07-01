Book Hotels for Ski Holiday with Courmayeur Ski Resort

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Most people when they consider a ski holiday immediately think Switzerland; however, Courmayeur, located on the Italian side of Mont Blanc is one of the most famous ski locations in the world.



Stunning mountain scenery and fresh mountain air make Courmayeur an attractive destination year round. Many hotels have fantastic views of Mont Blanc and located close to ski lift, cable car and excellent restaurants. For a town of less than 3,000 people, Courmayeur is a cove for winter sports enthusiasts.



“Each year we fill up quickly with winter holiday customers who love winter sports,” said Petra Henkel, a representative of Courmayeur Ski Resort .



Hotels in Courmayeur book rapidly in the late summer and early fall as people prepare for their winter holiday, but Courmayeur Ski Resort takes much of the booking difficulties away by providing excellent hotels, reviews and local attractions for families and sports enthusiasts alike.



Part of the Star Firm Corp, Courmayeur Ski Resort also features important information for winter and summer activities. For anyone who wants to enjoy winter sports, the requisite skiing is available, but additionally there are activities such as ice climbing, snowshoeing, dogsledding and for the truly adventurous, heli-skiing.



“Imagine being dropped out of a helicopter on your skis and traversing uncharted terrain. This is not for the faint of heart and certainly not for the novice skiers. Experts only for this adventure,” said Henkel.



Summer activities include white water rafting, hiking, horse riding and rock climbing as well as plenty of fun activities for kids to enjoy as well.



“All of Courmayeur hotels are family-oriented for holiday. Come and find out why our resorts are some of the finest in Europe,” said Henkel.



All employees of the hotels are well-versed in the area and can help direct guests to rentals, ski lifts and all activities associated with Courmayeur.



