Book of Poetry to Annoy Liberals Published by Conservative Author

Midwestern, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Right Wing Poems: Satirical Poetry takes a look at the left wing of the current political situation and has a bit of fun doing it. Using satire as a vehicle, Lance takes a look at the imbalance in the current two party political machine.



“I love poetry and what you can do to play with words. I combined my love of poetry with my passion for conservatism and distaste for liberals and wrote a book,” said Roger Lance, author of Right Wing Poems: Satirical Poetry.



Roger Lance is a man of few words, no, a man of witty words.



“I have tried to stay as current as possible with the topics I cover in my poems, but some things that I write about are timeless issues. Finding a balance of the two was no simple task, but I have done what I think will please many conservatives,” Lance added.



Each poem is pleasantly short but contains information to make the average person think, die-hard conservative laugh and many liberals to fume.



“It is a strong hope that some of what is in the book will be enough reason for some of the readers who may not agree with the political slant at the very least to begin thinking about what is said. Who know? Perhaps it may be enough to sway some from the left to the right,” Lance continued.



Right Wing Poems: Satirical Poetry is currently available on Amazon.com in Kindle and quality paperback. Go here: http://goo.gl/KBiUR for the Amazon link and you can visit Lance’s personal website at http://RogerLance.com .



About Roger Lance

Roger Lance, a native of the Midwest, has always had a flair for writing whimsical poetry. With a dedicated interest in conservative politics, His debut book, Right Wing Poems highlights his conservative beliefs and a vision of a world with limited government, less regulations, core family values and balanced budgets. He is a man who believes in the voice of reason. He possesses a great respect for our country and the legacy of our founding Fathers, which you will see reflected on every page.



Robert Lance's writings provide a philosophical, historical and practical framework for revitalizing the conservative vision for American society. Right Wing Poems is a book of satirical poetry about the fanatical, liberal left wing politicians. As we stand in the midst of a liberal assault on constitution-based values, Lance's passionate conservatism shines through his satirical writing style and his keen observation of the world around us as well as and some insightful tips for its improvement. As strong supporter of common sense, His hilarious brand of realism is refreshing and necessary than ever.



Company Name: RogerLance.com

Contact: Roger Lance

Email: roger@rogerlance.com

Website: http://RogerLance.com