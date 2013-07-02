Book Online and Save Five Percent at via-Hotel Fantasia Füssen

Füssen, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Via-Hotel Fantasia Füssen allows guests to experience the best the Allgäu region of Germany has to offer. Luxury accommodations and affordable pricing make for the ideal alpine vacation.



Guests have the option of staying in a classic, comfort or family room. Classic rooms are small but comfortable and perfect for visitors planning to spend their days exploring local attractions. Comfort rooms are more spacious and include a lounge area for quiet conversations. Family rooms include two separate bedrooms and provide enough space for up to six people.



The surrounding area includes wellness centers, spas, museums and world-famous castles. Neuschwanstein, Linderhof and the Gothic High Castle draw visitors from all over the world. Beautiful alpine mountains, lakes and vistas present visitors endless opportunities for outdoor adventures. Local restaurants such as Maximilians and Parsifal provide fine-dining and service.



The culture and history of the community captivates visitors, especially in the wintertime when snow ascents the distinctly German buildings and structures. Museums and quiet cafes allow travelers to unwind, learn and experience cultural enlightenment. Hotel Füssen vacations leave guests refreshed and with a new perspective on history.



For further information about Via-Hotel Fantasia Füssen and attractions in Allgäu, please visit http://www.hotelfantasia.de/ . Personnel are ready to assist with booking reservations or answering questions about hotel amenities. Book online today and save five percent on an unforgettable vacation.



Contact Information:

Via-Hotel Fantasia Füssen

Hotel Füssen

Address: Ottostraße 1

D-87629 Füssen

Tel.: 0049 (0) 8362 / 908-0

Fax: 0049 (0) 8362 / 908-100

Website: http://www.hotelfantasia.de/