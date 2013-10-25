Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Book Parade! An informative and entertaining television talk show designed especially for book authors, experts and entrepreneurs, announced today it has been named a finalist for the WAVE Award, presented by ACM (Alliance for Community Media) West Region. The winner will be announced at the WAVE Awards Ceremony, taking place at the Double Tree by Hilton in San Jose, from 6-8 PM on Saturday October 26 as the concluding event to the Alliance for Community Western Region Conference.



The WAVE Awards are given to local cable programs that offer quality programming in over 30 different categories. Book Parade! was a finalist in the category of Informational Programs Community Producer. The ACM West represents members from the six western states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, New Mexico and Nevada.



“Any time Book Parade! is acknowledged with an award nomination it’s an honor, but being nominated for one of the WAVE awards is truly special because it validates the importance we are play in our community and meeting their enterprise collaboration needs,” said Richard Wills, producer and host of Book Parade! “Our audience, as well as the station Pasadena Media count on us to provide them with quality programming that people want to see; and we take pride in providing that platform with confidence.”



Book Parade! provides a unique platform for authors, experts and entrepreneurs, because they get the opportunity to promote themselves as well as their book. Over the past year, Book Parade! has featured fiction and non-fiction book authors, real estate professionals, loan officers, martial arts experts, corporate trainers and most recently a young entrepreneur, dancer and filmmaker.



The company’s website is www.bookparadetv.com. The show is in its second season and will be introducing a new series for 2014 called Authorpreneur 101. The Authorpreneur 101 series will deliver profound topics teaching anyone how to turn a book into a business. For additional information about the Authorpreneur 101 series visit www.Authorpreneur101.com.



About Book Parade

Book Parade! is a weekly program that promises to bring recognition and visibility to book authors who are charismatic and can provide solutions to life’s challenges through their work. The show is an excellent mouthpiece for book authors, experts and entrepreneurs who are looking for a resourceful medium to promote who they are and what they do. You can check out some of the shows on the Arroyo Channel in Pasadena, ATT-U-Verse and on YouTube at www.YouTube.com/BookParadeTV. For additional information about the program, please visit the official website at www.BookParadeTV.com. Also feel free to contact the show’s host and producer, Richard Wills at 626.398.7450 or via email, rich@BookParadeTV.com.