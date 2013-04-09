GoogleNewsSubmit Helps Authors Write a Book Press Release

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Online press release distribution site GoogleNewsSubmit.com is excited to announce the posting of a guide for independent book authors to follow to post a press release for their new book. The new guide features tips, reasons and what to expect for both new and veteran authors to effectively publicize their new books.



Rebekah Hudson, owner of GoogleNewsSubmit.com states, "We've helped out countless authors, both new and those that have written numerous books. Over the last few years, we've had many authors ask up for help,tips and some advice in publicizing their new book. We've decided to release a how-to guide to help those authors."



The new guide is titled "Write a Book Press Releas e" and is a featured page on GoogleNewsSubmit.com. Authors from around the world are encouraged to visit the site and read the guide on the reasons behind, and the most effective way to use a press release to the word out on a new book.



To learn more about How to Write a Book Press Release, visit GoogleNewsSubmit.com.



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

GoogleNewsSubmit.com is an online Press Release Distribution company with over 200 clients. Clientel range from small businesses, musicians, celebrities, Fortune 500 companies all the way to small business start ups. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in helping companies get their quality press releases posted and seen on Google News, as well as high quality media outlets such as The Boston Globe, Chron.com, RecentGlobalNews.com, UPI.com, the San Francisco Chronicle and Banks.com for as little as $19.