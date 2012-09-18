Book Provides Practical Information on Living Healthy Through Eating and Getting Rid of Toxins

Cumming, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- vibranthealthrestored.com is announcing to the public today that the book by Robert Ford, "Healthy Families & Healthy Kids is going to be a Free Kindle Download starting 9/15/2012. The book outlines how people can keep their families healthier through nutrition and ridding themselves of internal and external toxins.



Robert Ford, media contact and author, was asked what the book was about and how it could help. Healthy Families & Healthy Kids offers answers to people outlining why there are so many that suffer from diseases such as cancer, autism, diabetes, psoriasis, eczema, ADHD, rosacea, acid reflux, and gives the reader solid and practical answers as to how families can reduce the risk of such illnesses".



Asked about specifics of the book and Ford offered the following statement, "Unfortunately, about 97 percent of parents make common mistakes that almost guarantees their child will have one of the listed illnesses". Ford continues by saying, "Parents can learn very simple steps that are practical and will help to almost rid their child of rosacea, eczema, or psoriasis. Children suffering from ADHD, asthma, or autism will especially want to look at our free guide, which explains environmental irritants that are connected to these disorders."



When asked what his personal stake was in the book and why it is being offered free, Ford explained, "On a personal level, when my daughter was 10 months old (20 years ago), I left work early due to an intuition that I needed to get my daughter from the babysitter. At first I ignored it but it kept getting stronger, so I went to the babysitter's home who was cooking dinner. I could see my daughter through the door, limp and laying with her face on the floor. I knew she was not breathing and she was already turning blue. In a panic I shook her and she let out a gut-wrenching scream. Apparently, there was a frayed electrical cord that she touched in the bedroom and she was electrocuted. Had I of ignored my gut instinct to leave work, she surely would have died. Thankfully, she made a full recovery."



Ford finished by saying, "From that point on I realized that there were many things that could hurt my children including those sold in the market, such as shampoos, cleansers, and many other everyday items. As I began my research and seeing the correlation of these toxins that we use daily and illnesses, one thing became clear, when the toxins are removed, health improves. Our goal is to share these findings with as many people as possible and that is why the book is being offered as a free Kindle download".



About Robert Ford

Robert Ford is from LaPorte, Indiana and was born in 1953 where he was raised on a commercial blueberry farm. He went to Indiana University and graduated with honors earning himself a business degree. His work for almost 20 years has been to help educate families to improve their health through proper nutrition and by removing or reducing the toxins in their environment. His book, Healthy Families & Healthy Kids the direct outcome of what he has learned for the past two decades.