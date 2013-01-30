Book Publisher Announces Service to Publish Children's Books

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- According to the Association of American Publishers, in a report published in 2012, one of the fastest growing book genres is children’s books. Statistics show revenues from children’s and young adult e-books were up to $27.7 million in May 2012 from $7 million in May 2011, a 297% increase. Children’s ebooks are up 272.5% Jan. through May to $126.6 million.



The rapid growth in children’s book sales can be largely attributed to the coming of age of tablets such as the iPad, and the introduction of colour ebook readers such as the Kindle Fire in September 2011. These developments have allowed children’s books to rapidly permeate the ebook market.



In order to help Australian self publishers capture this rapidly growing market sector, Bookpal Australia has launched a comprehensive range of children’s book publishing services. This service includes ebook publishing for children’s books.



Terence Tam, CEO of Bookpal Australia says, “Self publishing has come of age, many books are now published through self publishing channels and then later on, they are picked up by traditional publishing houses and offered lucrative contracts.”



Indeed, the bestselling book series of 2012, the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, was first self published before book got picked up by Random House.



Terence adds, “The difference between us and what others can offer to authors is that all our publishing services are comprehensive, covering everything from creation, printing, distribution and marketing of books. Essentially we can do everything that a traditional publisher does for authors.”



With this new product offering for children’s book authors from Bookpal, perhaps one day Australia will produce the next ‘Harry Potter’ or ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ series.



About Bookpal

From humble beginnings in Brisbane Australia, Bookpal Australia has published thousands of Australian book titles for self publishing authors since 2002. Today Bookpal has a global presence with offices in Australia, USA, UK, Holland and Malaysia. Bookpal aims to help the writer community publish books that will make a positive contribution towards its readers. For more information, visit http://www.bookpal.com.au. Bookpal is available for contact via phone at +617 3105 5917.