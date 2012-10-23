Book Release: Modern Tantra for Intoxicating LOVE Connections: Secrets to Enriching Your Love, Sex Creative and Spiritual Life

Willow Springs, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Modern Tantra for Intoxicating LOVE Connections: Secrets to Enriching Your LOVE, Sex, Creative and Spiritual Life - Book 1 is a book on highly effective and unique ways to improve your intimate and LOVE relationship (s). It combines Intimacy, Creativity and Spirituality into simple, quickly usable systems for fast and lasting ways to improve your relationship (s) and yourself. These systems can also send the Creativity and Joy in every area of your life soaring. Learn about these effective methods and practices from this new book on Modern Tantra Yoga by Tina Willer.



Because of our busy lives we often forget the importance of nurturing our LOVE relationship (s), which can keep the LOVE and intimacy in them healthy, strong and lasting. Our high divorce and break-up rates are proof that we have relationship problems and don’t have effective tools to solve them. Many times we end up isolating and pushing away the very people we have the strongest desire to be closest with, who may or may not be our life partner. To help singles and couples improve your LOVE relationship (s) and the intimacy in them, Tina Willer has authored Modern Tantra for Intoxicating LOVE Connections: Secrets to Enriching Your LOVE, Sex, Creative and Spiritual Life – Book 1.



This book is a transcription of interviews with both Ancient and Modern Tantra practitioners. It discusses, compares and reviews some of the differences and similarities between the two. The Modern Tantra Interviewees programs from the TantraNova Institute in Chicago have been showcased in award winning television shows and exhibited in different countries.



Both Ancient Tantra Yoga and Modern Tantra focus on your love relationship (s), your creativity and spirituality to greatly expand the pleasure, happiness, and joy in your life. Modern Tantra, however, has been updated to incorporate the western mindset and busy lifestyle.



Modern Tantra includes step-by-step exercises (some included in the book), to improve the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual communication between partners. Although there are many other approaches, techniques and therapies to improve LOVE relationship (s) and a couples happiness and joy, they usually don’t include a wide variety of movements of ones body and energies.



Modern Tantra works by helping couples recognize the connection between the pleasure, life force, joy, creativity and spirituality that completes and fuels our lives. Tantra teaches us to draw on our energies to bring more joy and happiness into our lives. The Modern Tantra program is not bound by sexual orientation or relationship status.



The book is available in English through Amazon Kindle. To learn more about Modern Tantra and to download the book, please visit http://tinyurl.com/8srsohh.



You will be able to download this book for FREE during a promotion from October 27 thru October 31, 2012 at http://tinyurl.com/8srsohh



