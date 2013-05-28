Book Showcases Ground-Breaking Career Advancement Method

Signal Hill, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- There’s no denying that the financial crisis created a tough and unpredictable job market, increasing competition for limited openings and promotional opportunities. However, those looking to stand out from the fierce competition now have access to a book that outlines an innovative method for excelling in the workplace and quickly advancing in any career.



Whether you're applying for your first job, looking for a new one, or seeking ways to better your career, The L.I.P.S. Career Advancement Method™ offers the necessary tips and tools that will give you a competitive advantage. Based on four essential strategies, The L.I.P.S. Career Advancement Method™ will teach you:



- How you can effectively achieve career advancement and satisfaction

- What business acumen is and its importance in your career

- How to solve problems and add value to your employer

- Creative ways to publicize yourself and your work accomplishments -Why you should have and how to create an active network of career ambassadors

- How to utilize and incorporate Web 2.0 tools into your career advancement plan.



As the author explains, his book gives candidates and employees an edge normally only afforded by expensive one-on-one mentoring.



“Not everyone has the mentors or coaches or a network to help in their career success, I want to be that resource and help others achieve their own career aspirations. With over 15 years of HR/OD/Career Coaching experience, I am positioned to provide relevant insight and perspective,” says Herrin.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



"TK Herrin's L.I.P.S. Career Advancement Method™ stands out for its clear, usable advice. T.K. cuts through the mysteries of organizational culture so you can make smarter, more informed career decisions. A must read!" says Donald Asher, author of ‘Who Gets Promoted, Who Doesn’t and Why’.



“As a lifelong focus on career is now an individual's responsibility, this book will help lead the way,” says Alexandra Levit, author of Blind Spots: The 10 Business Myths You Can't Afford to Believe on Your New Path to Success.



Author and salary tutor, Jim Hopkinson, was equally as impressed. He said, “This book gives a modern blueprint for those who aspire to advance in a modern corporate environment.”



‘The L.I.P.S. Career Advancement Method™: Stand Out by Mastering Four Essential Career Advancement Strategies and Achieve Personal Success!’ is available now: http://amzn.to/18SlEYv



About Telaireus "T.K." Herrin

Telaireus "T.K." Herrin is an author, speaker, and creator of The L.I.P.S. Career Advancement Method™. He has over 15 years of human resources experience in the medical device, financial services, and non-profit sectors. Within the field of Human Resources, T.K. specializes in talent management, leadership coaching and organizational development. Follow T.K. on Twitter @TheLIPSMethod or connect with him through LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/in/telaireusherrinsphr.