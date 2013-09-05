Book the Perfect Holiday at Captains Cove Resort

Paynesville, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- CaptainsCove.com.au is the website that offers detailed information about the Captains Cove resort accommodations located in Paynesville in Victoria, Australia. The luxury resort offers access to the whole of the Gippsland Lakes and Lakes Entrance. The scenic beauty is idyllic with white sandy shores, native wildlife, and stretches of calming blue water. Further, the facilities offered at Captains Cove is extensive and provides nearly all the entertainment expected on a holiday, be it adventure, boating, or luxury. Captains Cove promises the ideal holiday at a budget.



The resort offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom holiday apartments designed to ensure a comfortable and memorable stay. The list of amenities provided at the resort is vast. Some of these provisions include a heated indoor pool, Wi-Fi, full size tennis court, bikes for hire, private boat jetties, kayaks, boat wash area, fishing from private deck, and barbeque on the front deck.



CaptainsCove.com.au states that the apartments at Captains Cove are the best around Lake Entrance. Not only does the location offers a picturesque view of the lakes but the guests are also able to fish and explore the water with kayaks and paddle boats. The charming village of Paynesville features a number of favorite eateries frequented by tourists and locals alike. The enchanting little town is the absolute setting to watch the boats sail quietly by while the sun sets, or for a romantic stroll in the evenings.



Another recommended site to visit from Captains Cove is the Lake Entrance, about 50 minutes away from Paynesville. Both off water and on water, Lake Entrance has much to afford. From water sports to sea shell museums to the exotic wineries, Lake Entrance is a must. It is one of the factors that make Captains Cove the ideal resort to book a holiday stay at.



The website further elaborates, “Captains Cove offers more and better facilities than any other apartments around Lakes Entrance & the Gippsland Lakes. With our fully self-contained waterfront apartments as well as our luxury resort, you won't even need to leave Captains Cove to have an amazing holiday.”



CaptainsCove.com.au allows prospective customers to easily book accommodation at the luxury resort using the online facilities provided. The website is dedicated to assist guests experience all the possible ideal moments and ensure access to all the facilities that add up to make an unforgettable vacation.



For more information about Captains Cove resort accommodations visit http://lakesentrancehotel.captainscove.com.au



About Captains Cove

Captains Cove is a luxury resort located in Paynesville in Victoria, Australia. The resort offers a number of facilities designed to ensure the ideal vacation. Further, the resort is located perfectly to provide a picturesque view that can alone guarantee an unforgettable experience.



Media Contact

Captains Cove

Address: 19, Mitchell Street, Paynesville, Victoria 3880 Australia

Contact Number: 03 5156 7223

Website: http://lakesentrancehotel.captainscove.com.au