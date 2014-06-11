Book Tour Launch for Author DJ Blackmore

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Elitebookpromotions.com is pleased to announce a book tour launch for DJ Blackmore’s new book, Charter to Redemption, from 1st to 10th July. The various stops for the book tour are listed on Elitebookpromotions.com.



Charter to Redemption is the debut book by DJ Blackmore and has been received with nothing but accolades for its rich plots, suspenseful twists and a mastery of language that is likely to leave the reader yearning for more. Charter to Redemption seems to have struck a rather positive note with most readers and has received rare accolades from reviewers. All these positive contributions point to a book written to please, entertain and thrill. Expressing his satisfaction with the book, F Standford, an avid reader, says that the book captivated him beyond imaginations with its well weaved storyline and eloquence, “it lured me in with the tease of being a period piece, and held me captive with the excellent content.”



He holds no reservations on his recommendation of the book to other readers. On her side, Sarahanne Field, another great reader whose enthusiasm for thrilling stories is unsurpassed, is all but praise for this book. In her words, the “deep, realistic character development, fascinating and accurate historical detail and a complex yet satisfying plot contribute to the book being an interesting and memorable read.” She just could not get enough and is still wondering “when will the sequel be out?”



Charter to Redemption is a story set in the 19th century and revolves around Emma Colchester, the life in colonial Australia and the shipped convicts. She sails to Australia to marry a man she had never laid eyes upon. It is a story of love, romance, redemption, self determination and hope. It leads a reader to intrigue after intrigue. In the words of the publisher, “after a rough journey to New South Wales, Tobias learns the rations, the regulations, and the reprisal. But neither Emma nor Tobias expects the repercussions.”



About Elite Book Promotions

Elite Book Promotions (www.elitebookpromotions.com), is a book promotion firm that boasts of excellence and integrity in its work. With hundreds of books under its wing, Elite Book Promotions provides authors and publishers an improved platform of increasing the reach of their books to the potential readers. This is in the recognition that the greatest of the tasks is not only in the coming up with the manuscript but also making the book available to the readers. This platform comes in handy to the new writers, who, coming from a point of unknown, would like to build a name amidst other accomplished writers. Elite Book Promotions offers all writers, including self publishers a chance to build a name and promote their books through book trailers. With clearly crafted and planned book tours, every book now has a chance to reach a wide range of potential readers.



For more information about this book launch kindly contact Misha Almira