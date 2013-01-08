Book Tour Radio Launches Indie Author Book Marketing with Indiegogo

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Book Tour Radio, a key player in promoting new and emerging independent authors, is proud to announce a new initiative through San Francisco-based Indiegogo that will help fund the Indie Best Seller Project. The project, available at:



http://indiegogo.com/BTR-bestseller, will be part of a comprehensive book marketing program that aims to maximize the success of independent authors and build more indie author resources.



“Our platform has grown organically and now we need your help to blast our influence to new levels and help make your book a best seller in your niche,” said Julie Joyce, Executive Producer and host of Book Tour Radio. “Whether you write biographies or science fiction, self-help or poetry, the Indie Best Seller Project objective is to increase author benefits from the exposure on our site and through our social media accounts – in addition to media coaching and interviews.”



Book Tour Radio, available at http://BookTourRadio.com, is designed to be especially helpful and nurturing to new, as well as emerging, authors, and is considered one of the best places to launch an indie author book tour. The publicity campaigns also focus on author marketing, where authors and small publishers can reinvigorate marketing efforts on past and overlooked titles.



“We are dedicated to increasing the exposure of your independent books through whatever efficient means possible, from social media to personal interviews,” said Joyce. “Through donations through the Indie Best Seller Project and the marketing efforts on Book Tour Radio, our mission is clear: independent authors need a place to encourage their success and we are passionate about creating that special place to showcase the indie voice.”



For more information, contact/visit:

Book Tour Radio

http://BookTourRadio.com or

http://www.indiegogo.com/BTR-bestseller

Contact: Julie Joyce

Phone: 312-869-4548

BookTour123@ymail.com