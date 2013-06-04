BookAJet.com Aims to Offer the Best Worldwide Jet Charter and Management Services

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Private jets are the ultimate symbol of elegance. With a call, someone with the right connections and funds can fly anywhere in the world while experiencing world-class service for themselves and any passengers they choose to bring along.



Today, the internet has made it easier than ever to access private jet services anywhere in the world. BookAJet.com is one website that aims to continue forging a reputation as one of the internet’s premier jet charter and management agencies. At BookAJet.com, visitors will find a detailed outline of the company’s fleet and its private charter services along with a quote generator form.



BookAJet.com offers two distinct services: the company offers private jet hire services to individuals and companies 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. BookAJet.com also offers aircraft management services, where companies or individuals can use their aircraft to generate income when not in use by carrying other passengers around the world.



As a spokesperson for BookAJet.com explains, the company’s charter services are used by companies and individuals all over the world:



“Our private jet charter services are popular with both individuals and companies. The service is exclusive, flexible, and completely customizable around the needs of the customer. BookAJet has access to local airports and VIP terminals that are not available to the general public, ensuring that customers enjoy minimal transfer times and the highest level of service at all times. We even offer door-to-door service via limousine or helicopter.”



Private jet charters can easily be arranged through the BookAJet.com website or through a toll free contact number. The website also features information about the special ‘JetBlack’ card which regular fliers can receive. The JetBlack card gives customers 24 hour support for all flight bookings along with guaranteed availability on all flights and a 15% discount on round trips.



Meanwhile, those interested in making money from their aircraft when not in use can learn about flight management services offered by BookAJet.com:



“Our flight management services give aircraft owners flexibility while BookAJet handles the responsibility. BookAJet’s management services provide dedicated flight and cabin crews along with flight watch services, customer service, aircraft insurance, maintenance, and all other aspects involved with operating a profitable aircraft.”



About BookAJet.com

BookAJet.com is a worldwide jet charter and management firm that has been in operation since 1997. BookAJet’s management services help aircraft owners generate income from their investment, while the jet charter services help fly individuals and companies around the world. For more information, please visit: http://bookajet.com