Book+App: New AR Powered Educational Apps for Early Learners, Now on Kickstarter!

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- By making learning magical, Book+App is redefining the educational experience with its custom-built books and applications that use augmented reality to create engaging, interactive experiences for children. Improving education with the best in-class learning applications, Book+App re-images paperback books. Using 3D objects, immersive virtual reality, augmented reality stickers, coloring, and voice recording functionality, children can fully engage their imaginations, immerse in storylines, and personalize traditional paperback book experiences. With over 40 books available, experiences are available to engage all imaginations.



Similarly, learn and improve phonics or vocabulary skills with Tagme3D, an interactive collection of 400 vocabulary cards that reinforce reading, writing, and speaking skills. Scan cards in the accompanying mobile application for a magical augmented reality experience that brings words to life, making vocabulary fun and interactive. An easy-to-use video pen tool is also available to scan and read cards out loud and can recognize both text and images.



Available on Android and iOS powered devices, Book+App is reimaging the educational experience with modern digital technology that creates engaging, interactive learning for children. Available in 16 languages, developing reading, writing, and language skills has never been so fun.



Expected to be released in early June 2020, Book+App will ship to backers around the world.



About Victoria Productions

Victoria Han Farago, a founder of Victoria Productions, established in 2005, which has become a driving force in the digital world through the creation of beautifully crafted TV commercials, photography, and multimedia services. In 2008, Victoria Productions pioneered breakthrough technology in the development of enchanting mobile educational apps, 3D, motion graphics, and engaging web platforms for both children and adults.



