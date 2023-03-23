Bookbinding Adhesives Market Size by 2027 : Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US) Are Leading Players

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2023 -- The global bookbinding adhesive market size was USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2027. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the overall bookbinding adhesives due to the demand from printed books, magazines & catalogs and print on demand applications.



Players including Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Arkema (France), and Dow Chemical Company (US) have adopted several growth strategies between 2018 and 2022 (June) to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. New product launches/developments, mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & agreements, and joint ventures & collaborations were the strategies adopted by these players to achieve growth in bookbinding adhesive market.



Henkel AG Henkel operates worldwide with leading innovations, brands, and technologies in three business areas: adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry & home care. The adhesive technologies business segment manufactures and distributes decoration and renovation products for packaged & consumer goods, home & office, building adhesives, and industrial infrastructure. Under the dynamic economic conditions due to the pandemic, the organic sales performance of the segment improved in 2021 significantly compared to 2020.



H.B. Fuller Company H.B. Fuller Company formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives and other specialty chemical products globally. The company operates through five segments, namely, Americas adhesives, construction products, EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East, and Africa), engineering adhesives, and Asia-Pacific. Its product line finds application in packaging, converting, nonwoven, and hygiene sectors. The company has 48 manufacturing plants, of which 21 are in the US, while the remaining 27 are in 18 other countries worldwide.



Hardcover & softcover books is expected to account for the largest share of in the bookbinding adhesives market, by Applications, during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Based on applications, Hardcover & softcover books is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The growth in the demand for printed books and the development of the educational institutions in the Asia Pacific region are expected to boost the bookbinding adhesives market in the region. China and India are likely to generate a positive impact on the bookbinding adhesive market.



