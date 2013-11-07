BookBoth.com Golf & Hotels Next Big Travel Site

Hollidaysburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- This month newcomer to online travel Joanie’s Travel tips announced BookBoth.com for golf & hotels.



BookBoth.com will become the first single site leader for both golf & hotels.



BookBoth.com is currently a nonprofit resource website for people interested in discovering travel destinations, and extraordinary golf courses. The site provides articles, reviews, and direct links.



BookBoth.com currently offers over 3,000 golf courses, and best hotel picks for your City of choice. BookBoth.com is not a mass distribution model like competitive sites. BookBoth.com hotels must meet strict quality standards.



November entrance into the Asian Travel market is the first step in becoming a global leader for BookBoth.com golf & hotels.



About Joanie's Travel Tips

Joanie's Travel Tips offers information and reviews on fabulous golf courses, and hotel to home interior design projects.



Joanie's Travel Tips articles on golf resorts and vacation findings provides the resources to assist you through your planning process. International and Domestic travel destinations await you.