Booking a Magician for an Event at Londonmagician.net Guarantees a Party Guests Will Never Forget

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- UK party and event planners tired of the usual entertainment options and looking for a top-notch act to make their event stand out need look no further. Booking a magician for an event through Londonmagician.net practically guarantees a celebration guests will be talking about for a long time to come. The London Magician, Andrew Edmonds, has been dazzling party-goers with his magical mind trickery for more than 12 years. Planners can now see videos of Edmonds in action, get a quote for his services, view testimonials and make a booking enquiry all at his new website http://londonmagician.net.



Magic acts have come a long way in recent years – evolving from simple demonstrations of sleight of hand and optical illusions to more modern mind bending. “Gone are the days of a magician pulling rabbits out of a hat or cutting and restoring pieces of rope,” Edmonds says on his new website, Londonmagician.net. “Today’s magic is more sophisticated and trendy and that’s why it has become one of the most requested types of entertainment for parties in the UK.”



Whether for small, intimate engagements or large-scale, all-out bashes, Edmonds can tailor his act to make sure everyone is entertained. In his close up magic show, he mingles with small groups doing five-to-ten minute mini-performances without interrupting the overall party flow – an ideal set up for events where people are standing and socialising. Edmonds’ parlour show is perfect for events with 50 or fewer guests, while his cabaret style works best for bigger events. In these one hour shows he demonstrates the incredible power of suggestion, reads people’s faces to reveal their thoughts, and even teaches audience members to read each other’s minds. But no matter the set-up, audiences will leave asking themselves, “How did he do that?”



