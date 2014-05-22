Bookkeeping Gold Coast Launches Brand New Website

Gold Coast, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Bookkeeping Gold Coast, a local bookkeeping firm operating on the Gold Coast, have just announced the launch of their brand new website.



Bookkeeping Gold Coast is a service solution for small to medium sized businesses. They have tertiary qualified bookkeepers helping local businesses get their books organised. The core values this new division of Darcy Services delivers through their services are based on Integrity, Trust, Reliability and Strong Relationships. Richard Darcy owner of Darcy Services, another arm of this company, commented "With all out companies our aim is to establish long lasting business relationships with our clients built upon our core values as we understand the high importance clients place on these values in their everyday lives."



Richard Darcy decided to extend their services to the Gold Coast after their increased success and growth on the Sunshine Coast. Richard Darcy explained "We pride ourselves on the track record of having clients stay with us for years upon years. Even in cases of clients relocating they refuse to leave us and request to have us manage their books remotely. And we are more than accommodating for this as one of our core values is to build strong lasting business relationships."



For more information about Darcy Services new website called www.BookkeepingGoldCoastQld.com.au simply visit the website. Or if you'd like to engage Darcy Services in business you can call them directly on (07) 5646 3748.