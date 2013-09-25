Bookkeeping Services for Small Businesses Company JB Partners Reveals Newly Redesigned Website

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- JB Partners, an Australia-based bookkeeping service provider, recently unveiled its newly redesigned website to the public. The site, jbpartners.com.au, is now user-friendlier due to its emphasis on simplicity and focus on the services provided by the company.



JB Partners currently offers bookkeeping, finance management, and consultancy services to companies across Australia. According to the website’s informational tabs, located at the bottom of the new home page, JB Partners’ bookkeeping services include payroll and superannuation, data entry and reconciliations, and liase with accountants; its consultancy services consist of financial audits, payroll tax, and assistance with registration and communication; and its finance management offerings include analyses, strategy recommendations, and development and deployment resources.



“We understand the critical need for business owners to have immediate access to their financial information,” stated an article link on the company’s website. “Accurate records will not only assist you in financial decision making but will also ensure easier access to outside financing for your business if necessary.”



The company’s new informational service pages also mentioned that it is important have peace of mind regarding the accuracy and proper handling of reports and finances, especially because businesses can only operate effectively when the right framework is in place.



“Our Accounting & Tax Compliance service provides highly personalized and comprehensive accounting, adapting to the individual needs and requirements of every type of company in an efficient and timely manner.”



JB Partners’ employees have over 15 years of bookkeeping experience, and each partner specializes in a particular aspect of bookkeeping. The company aims to maximize the amount of capital that each client earns while keeping up with industry methods and practicing ATO regulations.



Individuals interested in learning more about JB Partners, finding a bookkeeper for hire, or reading more about bookkeeping services can visit the company’s website for more information. The company’s partners perform no-cost assessments and consultations upon request.



About JB Partners

JB Partners is a Brisbane bookkeeping service provider located in Bayside. The company prides themselves on their ability to provide quick and reliable finance management solutions. Each partner at JB Partners specialises in particular niche and can provide bookkeeping support and make decisions on the spot. The company’s goal is to make their clients’ day-to-day business easier by maintaining their books and overseeing their financial affairs through onsite finance management or offsite bookkeeping. For more information, please visit http://jbpartners.com.au