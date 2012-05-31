BookKeepingHornsby.com.au Success With Small Businesses Leads to Expansion

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- A lot of small business owners feel bogged down by the increasing amount of paperwork that gets thrust upon them. It’s hard enough to deal with the everyday financial affairs of a company without also having to worry about bookkeeping, the company payroll and the preparation of Business Activity Statements every quarter.



Just like their counterparts around the world, Australian companies are still trying to recover from the global financial crisis. The majority of owners are focusing on boosting turnover, increasing their customer base and introducing value for money products and services. Unfortunately, these activities take time and the accounting side of the business gets pushed to one side.



One company that has been getting a lot of attention lately is Irena’s Hornsby MYOB Bookkeeping Accounting Services and their aim is to give business owners a cost effective, convenient and professional solution to their small business accounting tax bookkeeping needs. The BookKeepingHornsby.com.au website explains to potential clients that the company offers a truly flexible service. “As their outsourced local bookkeeper, we can work for just a few hours quarterly to complete their BAS, or we can work one, two or more days per week. It depends on what the clients need. Even more, we can come to their office or we can work offsite.” The company specializes in small businesses and has specialized rates for small business owners that will save money on accountant’s bills.



The BookKeepingHornsby.com.au site is very user friendly allowing businesses to connect either via the Live Chat facility where small business owners can chat in real time with a small business accounting, tax, bookkeeping adviser, or by booking an appointment with an adviser at the location of their choosing.



The site also contains a plethora of testimonials from satisfied customers and a new blog providing information about BAS statements. There is also a link to the firm’s Twitter account so that clients can keep up-to-date with the latest bookkeeping and small business news.



Due to its recent success The Hornsby Small Business Bookkeeping practice of Irena’s Bookkeeping recently welcomed Marisa De Carlo to its staff. Marisa is a qualified CPA, Registered Tax Agent and MYOB Professional Partner who will focus on the preparation of financial statements and income tax returns for individuals, companies, trusts, partnerships and superannuation funds. Marisa has also taken on a supervisory role and will be checking the bookkeeper prepared files of every new engagement.



About Bookkeepinghornsby.com.au

Irena’s Bookkeeping Hornsby is run by Irena and her daughter Amanda. They both have many years experience in all types of bookkeeping and office work and as Irena points out the owners understand the needs and budget of small companies as they are one themselves.



For more information, please visit http://www.bookkeepinghornsby.com.au