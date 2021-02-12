Bookling Media Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Debut Children's Book!

Delaware, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- Becky Gehrisch is an Ohio based author, illustrator, and founder of Bookling Media LLC. Bookling Media is a new publishing company focused on creating high quality children's books under a revolutionary new model that allows authors and illustrators to keep all of their intellectual property and publishing rights.



Bookling Media has recently launched a preorder campaign on Kickstarter for their debut book for children. The picture book, titled Escape to Play, is about the day-in-the-life of three rowdy county dogs who wreak havoc on the farm!



"Escape to Play offers playful poetry and whimsical illustrations to create an upbeat feeling as you move from page to page," said Becky Gehrisch, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. The 36 page 9"x11" hardcover book features full color illustrations and introduces children to art history through paintings recreated in the book.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/1790950157/escape-to-play-picture-book. Backers can support the project by preordering the book through one of the available pledge tiers. The tiers include extras such as artwork prints and even school visits by the author. The goal of the Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of $9,500 USD. All funds raised through the campaign will be used to cover the costs of publication. Details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



Contact:



Contact Person: Becky Gehrisch

Company: Bookling Media LLC

City: Delaware

State: Ohio

Country: United States

Phone: 740-206-8551

Email: info@booklingmedia.com

Website: www.booklingmedia.com/books