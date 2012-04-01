Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2012 -- Ribbun Software is a company that offers a wide range of SEO services to improve the online visibility of its clients in search engines. The company has been increasing its number of services since its inception, and one of the latest services to be added is its social bookmarking service.



Mr. Mohit, who is a spokesperson for Ribbun SEO, says, “Social bookmarking is a lot like regular browser bookmarking, with the differencing being that the former is done on a site and the latter is done on a browser interface. Over the years, however, social bookmarking has become far more than just a simple form of site sharing. Bookmarking websites have gained a strong reputation among search engines, and our service aims at capitalizing on this aspect.”



Apart from being an effective way of sharing and referencing web links, social bookmarking is also a good way of creating high PR back links and attracting a higher volume of targeted traffic. Ribbun’s social bookmarking service works by creating good quality back links on bookmarking sites. It does so by creating Do Follow links that have very high link authority and value. The company also selects bookmarking sites in order to achieve the most out of the service. It does so by searching for relevant bookmarking websites that have a high search engine page rank and receive a generous amount of traffic. Once these websites are identified, Ribbun rotates between them to provide the best results.



Ribbun also improves the effectiveness of its bookmarking service by following an Active Account concept. According to this concept, active bookmarking accounts are better for creating natural and high quality links for search engines. Active accounts are those bookmarking accounts that are used regularly instead of being used once to create some links and then forgotten.



Ribbun’s social bookmarking service can benefit clients in two ways. Firstly, the back links created on bookmarking websites improves the client’s search engine results page rank. The client’s website is indexed better and is more visible to search engines as well. Secondly, social bookmarking improves the reputation of a website. The millions of visitors to social bookmarking websites will notice the links, and this increases in the number of targeted visitors being redirected to that website.



About Ribbun Software

Ribbun Software is an SEO and SMO firm that offers several services with the vision of improving its clients’ online visibility only through white hat strategies. The services offered by the company include profile link building, guaranteed top 10 ranking, profile link building, article submission service, and RSS feed submission service.