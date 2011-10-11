SEO and Social Media Optimization Services Provider Ribbun Software Adds Social Bookmarking to its Pool of Services

Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2011 -- Ribbun Software has long been associated with efficient SEO services, and now it has taken the next positive step toward SEO excellence by adding social bookmarking services to its already long service list.



Social bookmarking, in simple terms, is a method of search engine optimization in which links to the website or blog article are posted on various other websites that organize, store, and manage bookmarks. Many people are not aware of what social bookmarking is, but the fact is that this method can be beneficial in numerousways.



Social bookmarking helps in creating additional backlinks for a website. It can generate a lot of inbound links to content, provided the same is done properly. That is where good social bookmarking services like those provided by Ribbun come into the picture. With its extensive experience in the field of SEO, Ribbun can help these websites attract the attention of search engine spiders and consequently boost their page ranks.



“Social bookmarking does not generate results slowly and steadily. Instead, it has the potential to make an online business’s popularity skyrocket if performed by a reliable and efficient service provider. The results are almost instantaneous in this case, and a business can start getting instant traffic. In fact, even search engine spiders index bookmarking sites really quickly, providing the opportunity for page ranks to shoot up phenomenally.” says Mr. Mohit of Ribbun Software.



This method of search engine optimization is becoming popular every day thanks to the latest Internet trends of the new generation. Young people subscribe to a number of these websites or RSS feeds to get the latest news and to find relevant information. By marketing through social bookmarking, a business can get to tap the young market and be in tune with current Internet trends.



Another major benefit of social bookmarking is the ability to interact directly with visitors. This, along with all the other aspects of social bookmarking, leads to better traffic, sales, repeat traffic, etc.



To do this, however, reliable social bookmarking services need to be used. For one, the right social bookmarking websites need to be chosen, based on the relevance and niche of the business. While some bookmarking sites like Yahoo MyWeb and Google Bookmarks are obvious choices, it takes time to find high ranking bookmarking sites that can get the results needed for a business.



Moreover, thorough keyword searches need to be performed. Finally, link building also has to be done carefully. With Ribbun’s new social bookmarking services, online businesses and blogs can find the right social bookmarking websites and get the job done in no time.



About Ribbun

Ribbun is a young and fast-growing search engine and social media optimization service. As per its goal to provide the latest and best features of SEO to its clients, Ribbun now also offers social bookmarking services SEO. Visit http://www.ribbun.com/ to find out more about the company and its wide range of services.