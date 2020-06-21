BookMyCV Creating Professional Resumes and Providing Free Five-Year Support on It to All Its Clients

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2020 -- Many job seekers face a hard time while nabbing their dream job, despite having all the qualifications, skills and experience needed for the job. However, their dream job still appears to be so unreachable to them. Most of the times, it is not because of them but because of their resumes or CVs that they are using to enter that door of opportunity. Their resumes and cover letters might be the ones that need fixing. BookMyCV helps all types of job seekers do the same through its expert CV writing service in Dubai.



In a recently held online interview, the spokesperson of BookMyCV shared, "We support fresh and experienced job seekers globally. We help them get employed the easy way through our CV writing solutions that include competition analysis, corporate analysis, and profile-based resume writing. Our experienced CV writers focus on professional sentence formation that robots and humans understand. They ensure that our clients' resumes are free of any grammatical error. While we have a dedicated coordinator for every client, we also assign a proof-reader for each CV."



Whether its clients are seeking the best resume format for IT professionals or design professionals, BookMyCV offers unique and special templates for every need. The service provider keeps on developing new designs and templates based on market trends and competition. BookMyCV gives its clients new templates for free for the next five years to keep them moving ahead in their career. The service provider also does all modifications in all its client's products free of cost for the next five years.



The spokesperson additionally informed, "We understand the value of hard-earned money, and thus allow CV modifications for our clients. These modifications can be related to profile change, job change, promotion, achievement or something similar. We are there for unlimited modifications of content until our clients approve. In 99.5% of cases, all our products are approved by our client at the first attempt. Our assigned coordinators ensure easy communication with clients about modification follow-up and delivery schedule."



BookMyCV has online professional resume writers that create CVs, which are ATS compliant. ATS is the software that is used by many employers to select the resumes smartly for the posted vacancy. ATS is such detailed software that it even watches out for the font style and font size. The service provider additionally offers free online CV storage with a personalised URL for each client's resume. This makes it easier for them to access their resume without any problem. From text and digital CVs to online and infographic CVs, BookMyCV creates them all.



About BookMyCV

For jobseekers who want to find online professional resume maker, BookMyCV delivers high-quality resume writing solutions. The service provider also develops cover letters to fit the candidate's skills and qualifications, as well as the position and career goals. BookMyCV has other solutions that include LinkedIn profile writing and job search and resume display on a job portal. The service provider has already developed lakhs of resumes and served its clients in more than 100 countries.