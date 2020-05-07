BookMyCV Is the Best Bet for Resume Writing Service in Singapore

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Since the year 2010, BookMyCV has raised the bar in resume/CV writing service delivery. The service provider operates with a high calibre website, offering professional Text CV, Visual CV, Digital CV, and Infographic CV solutions. BookMyCV is equally efficient in web portfolios, social profile, resume display on a job portal, and job search service. The services are streamlined, tailored to each customer and backed by highly competitive pricing. A dedicated coordinator is assigned to each order, walking the customer through the entire process, from order placement to delivery. The coordinator ensures the delivery schedules are met and modifications follow up provided.



The spokesperson at BookMyCV recently stated, "BookMyCV has raked in the numbers consistently to become the go-to resource to find resume writing services. In 10 years of service, we have built over 1.5 million resumes and written more than 250,000 cover letters for 1 million-plus satisfied users. Add to it 1 million free resource downloads, our statistical excellence remains unsurpassed. We have a global outreach, helping job seekers realize their career objectives across India, the UAE, Canada, Singapore, Australia, and beyond. Our recipe for success is well-founded. We stay committed to maintaining the highest standards in quality and customer satisfaction."



BookMyCV has onboard some of the best resume writers that work hard to meet customer expectations and tight delivery schedules. The team has the experience to cater to any CV requirements, from Entry Level, Mid Career, Lead/Managers, to Directors, Niche Professions, VP/CXO, International, and One Pager. The writers employ the latest, in-demand trends, style and resume formats to bring to the fore the customer's skill and strengths as per his/her role, experience and career goal. They are dedicated and organized in a deadline-driven scenario, striving hard to deliver resumes on time, every time, without cutting corners on quality.



On resume writing service Singapore, the spokesperson stated, "When it comes to availing the service of a professional CV writer in Singapore, we are the leading resource available. We perform the competition and corporate analysis to create resumes that leave a lasting impression. Each resume is profile-based, handwritten with professional sentence formation that both, robots and humans can understand. The resume is proofread for any grammatical and syntax error. A comprehensive 5 Years free support is provided to each order. Herein, we entertain requests of a profile change, job change, promotions, and other modification requests at zero cost for the next 5 years."



BookMyCV stores the resume in their server for free. The customer is provided with a dedicated web URL, which can be shared with recruiters. The recruiters can download and view a given resume easily and quickly while the customer stays in the know of total views and downloads in real-time. The resumes are created to dodge any ATS. For starters, recruiters use ATS software to select a resume smartly on parameters, such as Font Style, Font Size and Font.



About BookMyCV

BookMyCV is a full-scale career solutions provider with over 10 years of industry experience. The provider specializes in writing a resume, web portfolios, social profile, resume display on a job portal, and job search service. Presently, BookMyCV receives a deluge of job seekers wanting to find CV writing service in India suiting their requirements, schedules and budgets.