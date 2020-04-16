BookMyCV Offering Free New Template Design for CV or Resume Writing

India, india -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- BookMyCV, established in the year 2010, provides professional resume/CV writing solutions to help job seekers globally. The service provider started operating with its first portal, and after successfully serving people in more than 100 countries and writing millions of resumes, it launched another service portal. BookMyCV is a cut above from the competition, as it is the only company in the globe, which offers new template design annually free of cost to users. The service provider now offers cost-effective resume and cover letter writing solutions with several unique features. BookMyCV has an expert team of resume writers who have years of experience in writing CVs, starting from the fresher level until the top management/leadership level.



While attending the latest industry event, the spokesperson of BookMyCV revealed, "With us, the jobseekers need not worry about their resume quality. We are there with them for the next five years. Whatever modifications they have, we will take care of that in future too. We are also the only company that provides the free feature of having a new template design every year. Our professional writers craft only handwritten products. We do not use any automated software for resume writing."



BookMyCV focuses on delivering the best resume service for professional people while working closely with them to meet their expectation and help them land their dream job. The service provider uses the current and most demanding resume trends, styles and formats that highlight the candidates' skills and strengths as per their role, experience or goal. BookMyCV creates extraordinary products by always filtering its ideas and only delivering the best ideas that are truly helpful for its customers.



The spokesperson also shared, "A simple resume but with attractive content and design brings a winning attitude in the candidate. This is what we bring to the table. We ensure 100% client satisfaction by delivering the highest-quality products at cost-effective rates. If a client is not satisfied with the final product, we undertake free modifications to it. From text and visual CVs to infographics and digital CVs, we offer them all. Our solutions also include social profiles, Web portfolios, job search service, and resume display on the job portal."



For the candidates trying to find CV writing service online, BookMyCV not only offers writing support but also provides free online CV storage with a personalized URL that they can share with anyone. The service provider does ATS compliant delivery after a dedicated writer works on each client's project. There are experts to handle Web page design and coding tasks. With its modern resume templates, BookMyCV comes up with minimal designs and rich looks that create a positive impact. Customers can choose their preferred templates while placing orders.



About BookMyCV

BookMyCV offers high-quality CV writing solutions for every candidate trying to find online professional resume maker. The service provider has a large pool of professional writers to craft resumes. With BookMyCV, customers can easily place their orders online and have a detailed discussion with a dedicated coordinator. They also get the chance to approve their content and demand modifications if required. BookMyCV performs Web page design as per its customer's choice of template and does the timely delivery of their resumes.