Books, Authors, and Artists Announces New Collaboration with Virtual Book Tour Cafe

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Books, Authors, and Artists has chosen Virtual Book Tour Café, on a trial basis, to help them organize their upcoming book tours.



BAA has selected Virtual Book Tour Café to organize and promote their upcoming tours ahead of the end of the year. One book tour, promoting environmental science-fiction novel Seeds of Transition by Carolyn Holland, has already been scheduled for November. Another tour for BAA author Karl F. Hollenbach is being organized.



Astrid Gay, book publicist for Books, Authors, and Artists says, “It can be extremely difficult for new authors to establish themselves. Especially today, when well over a million books are published each year around the world. We believe that a good virtual book tour can allow great new titles to be presented to readers who may not otherwise get to know independently published authors.”



BAA believes that virtual book tours are an effective way to promote the works of new and emerging authors such as Carolyn Holland and Karl F. Hollenbach, whose children’s novel A Journey To The Four Kingdoms was selected as a Finalist in the recent Reader’s Favorite Awards 2013.



About Books, Authors, and Artists

Books, Authors, And Artists is the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC. It specializes in book publication by enhancing the public awareness of selected authors, both new and previously published. Additionally, visual artists who participate by creating graphics and artwork are featured.



For more information, please contact Astrid Gay, book publicist, via email at astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com . You can also visit the website at http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com



Astrid Gay

Books, Authors, and Artists

Louisville, KY 40204, USA

1.502.438.8839

astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com

http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com