Books, Authors, and Artists Announces Virtual Book Tour with Readers' Favorite Finalist Author

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Books, Authors, and Artists (BAA) has announced that Readers’ Favorite Finalist author Karl F. Hollenbach will be taking part in a virtual book tour to promote his novel Scrooge and Marley, starting on the 11th November 2013 for a week.



Karl F. Hollenbach will be touring the Internet to promote Scrooge And Marley, an expansion on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. BAA is once again using Virtual Book Tour Café to organize and promote this tour.



Astrid Gay, book publicist for Books, Authors, and Artists says, “With the end of the year approaching, this is the perfect time to promote Scrooge and Marley, since this short novel is an expansion of one of the most famous work by Charles Dickens: A Christmas Carol. Mr. Hollenbach is not often online, but we thought this might be both a nice treat for his fans and a good opportunity to publicize his work.”



Karl F. Hollenbach children’s novel, A Journey To The Four Kingdoms, was recently nominated in the Readers’ Favourite Awards 2013. More of his works will soon be published by BAA.



About Books, Authors, and Artists

Books, Authors, And Artists is the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC. It specializes in book publication by enhancing the public awareness of selected authors, both new and previously published. Additionally, visual artists who participate by creating graphics and artwork are featured.



For more information, please contact Astrid Gay, book publicist, via email at astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com . You can also visit the website at http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com



Astrid Gay

Books, Authors, and Artists

Louisville, KY 40204, USA

1.502.438.8839

astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com

http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com