Books, Authors, and Artists Attending the London Book Fair

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Books, Authors, and Artists has just announced that their book publicist will be attending the London Book Fair on the 15th April 2013. Ms Gay’s goal is to make contacts with other professionals in the publishing industry, and secure rights deals.



The publishing arm of internet marketing KY has seen good sales, with several of their titles, such as Scrooge and Marley and Handbook: Applying Metaphysical Principles In Teaching, reaching Amazon Kindle bestselling status over the past few months. They are now taking the next step by reaching out to distributors and foreign publishers.



Kef Hollenbach, owner of Books, Authors, and Artists, said, “Books, Authors, and Artists has been successful with publishing several of its titles, and is now ready to further develop their range. Reaching out to distributors of printed books, to various book clubs and interest groups, and foreign publishers who would translate our titles seems a logical step.”



Astrid Gay, book publicist, will be visiting the London Book Fair on the 15th April and is now booking appointments with various industry representatives who will also be present.



About Books, Authors, and Artists

Books, Authors, And Artists is the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC. It specializes in book publication by enhancing the public awareness of selected authors, both new and previously published. Additionally, visual artists who participate by creating graphics and artwork are featured.



