Books, Authors, and Artists Celebrates Easter with an Egg Hunt Across Their Network

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Books, Authors, and Artists, the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC, is celebrating both this coming holiday and the success of Five Plays From The Gospels, by Karl F. Hollenbach, by organising an egg hunt across their Internet network.



The game is simple: three eggs will be hidden around their website, their Facebook page, and their YouTube channel. Participants have to find the eggs and get in touch for a chance at winning.



Kef Hollenbach, owner of internet marketing KY, LLC, says: “We wanted to show our appreciation to our readers by giving a few books away. Given the obvious connection between the coming holiday and this book, we thought this was the perfect way.”



The competition will open at midnight on the 8th March 2013, and close at midnight on the 22nd March (EST times). Winners will be announced on Easter Monday, and prizes distributed shortly after.



Prizes include an Amazon voucher, signed ebook copies of Five Plays From The Gospels, by Karl F. Hollenbach , and signed ebook copies from other titles in the Books, Authors, and Artists’ catalog.



About Books, Authors, and Artists

Books, Authors, And Artists is the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC. It specializes in book publication by enhancing the public awareness of selected authors, both new and previously published. Additionally, visual artists who participate by creating graphics and artwork are featured.



