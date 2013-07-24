Books, Authors, and Artists Celebrates New Ebook in Style with Special Offer

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Seeds Of Transition by Carolyn Holland and Kef Hollenbach is the first science-fiction book released by Books, Authors, and Artists. During the initial book launch, readers can grab the ebook version at a heavy discount.



Ms Gay, the book publicist for Books, Authors And Artists explained, “Starting on 19th July and ending on 21st July 2013, Seeds of Transition will be available for just $1.02 instead of the retail price of $3.77. This deep discount is available directly through the Amazon Kindle Store, or if a reader needs a different format, by using a Smashwords discount code available from book review sites sponsoring Seeds Of Transition. The book review sites offering the limited-time discount are: Mythical Books, Mommasez...blog, Fang-tastic Books, Creatively Green, Roxanne’s Realm, Andi’s Book Reviews, Share My Destiny, Saph's Book Blog, happy tails and tales, and Gina's Library.”



Seeds of Transition is published by Books, Authors, and Artists in both ebook formats and paperback. The novel explores how we would respond to a series of extreme weather disasters that threaten not only established organisations, but also our very survival.



About Books, Authors, and Artists

Books, Authors, And Artists is the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC. It specializes in book publication by enhancing the public awareness of selected authors, both new and previously published. Additionally, visual artists who participate by creating graphics and artwork are featured.



