Books, Authors and Artists Enter the Great Hawk in the 2014 Readers' Favorite Awards

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Books, Authors and Artists (BAA) entered the coming-of-age title The Great Hawk, written by Karl F. Hollenbach, in the 2014 Readers’ Favorite Awards with the finalists to be announced on July 1st and the winners on September 1st.



The Kentucky-based independent publisher has chosen to back another title by author Karl F. Hollenbach this year after his near success at this award last year. In 2013, BAA entered the newly-published A Journey To The Four Kingdoms by Karl F. Hollenbach, which was selected as a finalist in the children’s fantasy category.



Astrid Gay, book publicist for Books, Authors, and Artists, says, “We were delighted by the success of A Journey To The Four Kingdoms. We all do consider it a success. After all, the book was picked out as a finalist from probably hundreds of other books. Now we’re hoping that The Great Hawk will go one step further.”



A Journey To The Four Kingdoms received a five-star review early last year, and was nominated a Readers’ Favorite finalist in its category last July. Karl F. Hollenbach continues to write novels and non-fiction titles, with Holy Ground and Francis Rosicross being recently published by BAA.



Both A Journey To The Four Kingdoms (ISBN: 9781482008937)and The Great Hawk (ISBN: 9781480218192) can be found on Amazon as paperbacks and Kindle ebooks.



About Karl F. Hollenbach

Karl F. Hollenbach was born in 1925 in Louisville, Kentucky. He has written many fiction and non-fiction titles, as well as several plays and some poetry. He has been publishing in the US, as well as in England and Japan. He was nominated a finalist in the Readers’ Favorite Awards in 2013.



You can learn more about him at http://booksauthorsandartists.com/authors/karl-f-hollenbach/ or visit him on Goodreads at https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/6577572.Karl_F_Hollenbach



About Books, Authors, and Artists

Books, Authors, And Artists is the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC. It specializes in book publication of selected authors, new and previously published, whose works carry a message in an entertaining way and with captivating style. Visual artists who participate by creating graphics, covers and artwork are featured.



For more information, please contact Astrid Gay, book publicist, via email at astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com . You can also visit the website at http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com



Astrid Gay

Books, Authors, and Artists

Louisville, KY 40204, USA

1.502.438.8839

astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com

http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com