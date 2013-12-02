Books, Authors, and Artists Joins the Independent Book Publishers Association

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Books, Authors, And Artists (BAA) has joined the Independent Book Publishers Association . The small publisher joined the IBPA this month to take advantage of the many opportunities offered by the association.



The Independent Book Publishers Association offers many benefits to their members, such as advice on issues related to the publishing industry, training via webinars, and discounts on some useful, industry-relevant services.



BAA has published nine titles this year, including A Journey To The Four Kingdoms by Karl F. Hollenbach, a children’s fantasy which was nominated a finalist of the Readers’ Favorite Awards 2013. The move to join the IBPA will allow the independent publisher to present such titles to a greater readership.



Kef Hollenbach, owner of Books, Authors, and Artists , says: “We wanted to differentiate BAA from other small presses and show how seriously we take our publishing endeavours. We think that joining the IBPA meets both these targets, as well as offering some great networking and continuing education potential.”



About Books, Authors, and Artists

Books, Authors, And Artists is the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC. It specializes in book publication by enhancing the public awareness of selected authors, both new and previously published. Additionally, visual artists who participate by creating graphics and artwork are featured.



For more information, please contact Astrid Gay, book publicist, via email at astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com . You can also visit the website at http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com



Astrid Gay

Books, Authors, and Artists

Louisville, KY 40204, USA

1.502.438.8839

astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com

http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com