Books, Authors, and Artists Releases Catalog for Second Quarter of 2014

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Books, Authors, and Artists has just released their catalog for the second quarter of this year on their website. The updated version features more information about their most recent titles, such as bestselling Fast Escape.



The catalog features titles both previously published and still upcoming from US-based Books, Authors, and Artists and England-based Fresh Publishing. The two independent, small press publishers are working together to market titles on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.



BAA has added information for recently released Fast Escape, by Bonnie Vause, Ed. D., and Holy Ground, by bet-selling and award-winning author, Karl F. Hollenbach.



Kef, owner of Books, Authors, and Artists (BAA), says, “The success of Fast Escape took us a bit by surprise, as it achieved bestselling status on Amazon faster than we expected. We were confident it was a good book and an intriguing start to related works of ‘The Davenport Saga.’ Therefore, Fast Escape holds the premium spot in our new catalog . We expect the following books of ‘The Davenport Saga’ will be just as successful, although we do not have any definite publishing dates.”



BAA is looking forward to the results of the Readers’ Favorite Award 2014 as Scrooge And Marley , by Karl F. Hollenbach, is looking to improve on, the performance of A Journey To The Four Kingdoms during the 2013 Awards where it received a Finalist award in the Children’s Fantasy category.



About Books, Authors, and Artists

Books, Authors, And Artists is the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC. It specializes in book publication by enhancing the public awareness of selected authors, both new and previously published. Additionally, visual artists who participate by creating graphics and artwork are featured.



For more information, please contact Kef, using the Contact Us page of their web site at http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com



About Fresh Publishing

Fresh Publishing is a small publishing house based in the UK, offering publishing and marketing services to authors in need of assistance.



For more information, please contact Fresh Publishing’s Astrid Gay, via email at astrid@freshpublishing-house.co.uk . You may also visit the website at http://www.FreshPublishing-House.co.uk



Kef Hollenbach

Books, Authors, and Artists

Louisville, KY 40204, USA

1.502.438.8839

internetmarketingky@gmail.com

http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com